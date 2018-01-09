How To Catch Speckled Trout In The Winter (VIDEO & PODCAST)

By: Joseph Simonds on January 9, 2018

Found In:

We’re back!!!

Yep, the Fish Strong podcast is back in action for 2018.

We heard from many of our loyal members from the Insider Fishing Club that they wanted us to bring the podcast back, and when the Insiders speak, we listen.

So, we made a New Year’s Resolution to do at least two new podcast episodes every single month.

And since we were trying new things, we thought that we’d record this one so you could hear it one of three ways:

Listen in right here on this blog page (play button below)

Listen in via the actual podcast on iTunes or Stitcher (links below)

Or Listen and watch on YouTube (below)

Either way, it would mean a lot if you go SUBSCRIBE to the Fish Strong podcast on iTunes and give us a review here.

In the meantime, here is Luke and myself talking all about catching trout in the winter (especially right after a cold front).

Enjoy and let us know what other topics or guests to have on next.

How To Catch Trout In The Winter (Video & Podcast)

See all three different ways to enjoy this wintertime trout podcast below.

Conclusion

There are certain things you can be doing (and looking for) when it comes to catching speckled trout in the winter.

Just because a nasty cold front comes through doesn’t mean the trout bite is through.

It’s all just a matter of finding them.

And once you find the trout (usually all packed into one area), it can turn into a really fun day on the water.

Podcast Episode Notes:

To learn more about the Trout Mastery Course with Capt. CA Richardson mentioned in this podcast, click here now.

To learn more about the Insider Fishing Club mentioned in this podcast episode, click here now.

Finally, leave us a comment below on any topics you want us to cover next.

Tight lines!

P.S. – If you think any of your angler friends or fishing networks would enjoy this, please Tag them or Share this with them. You Rock! Pa-POW!